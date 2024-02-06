QuinStreet (QNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $677.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.