R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,552 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 28.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RCM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 782,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,630. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.