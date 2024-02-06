Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of RL stock opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.86.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

