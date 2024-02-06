Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ralph Lauren traded as high as $148.65 and last traded at $148.65, with a volume of 113684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.43.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RL. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ralph Lauren

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.