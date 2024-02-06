Raymond James Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of BIP opened at $31.10 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 222.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,092.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

