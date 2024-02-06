Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Raymond James by 7.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,814,000 after purchasing an additional 234,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock worth $1,526,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,359. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

