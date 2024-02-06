Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.