Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

