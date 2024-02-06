Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$10.00 at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.36.

TSE:REAL opened at C$6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$7.10. The company has a market cap of C$476.35 million, a PE ratio of -59.27, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

