Red Rock Resorts (RRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 67.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 27.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

