Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 1,536 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile



Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

