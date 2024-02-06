Redwood Financial Network Corp Takes $203,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,774.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,634.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,423.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.