Regal Rexnord (RRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.80. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -777.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.
