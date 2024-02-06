Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,897,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $5.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $930.53. 113,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,142. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $973.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $889.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $836.28. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $934.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

