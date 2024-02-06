Relay Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $57.56 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

