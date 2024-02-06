Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0819 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $81.87 million and $1.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.47 or 1.00047832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010989 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.71 or 0.00188378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08200636 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,167,385.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

