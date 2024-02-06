Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 6th (ADRNY, ARLP, BMY, CBAN, CFP, CHGG, CNA, CVX, DBD, ERJ)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 6th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $77.00.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.86 price target on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $240.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $277.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Imperial Capital currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $526.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $484.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $438.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $436.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

