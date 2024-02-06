Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 6th (ADRNY, ARLP, BMY, CBAN, CFP, CHGG, CNA, CVX, DBD, ERJ)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 6th:
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $17.86 price target on the stock.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.
Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $240.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $277.00.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Imperial Capital currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $526.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $484.00.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $195.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $245.00.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $438.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $436.00.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
