Reviewing MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediWound and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.44%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $24.97 million 4.15 -$19.60 million ($1.76) -6.39 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $87.57 million 0.22 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares MediWound and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MediWound has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -49.79% -44.32% -19.88% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MediWound has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of MediWound shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediWound beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

