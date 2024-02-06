Robert Hudson Acquires 114 Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson purchased 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £295.26 ($370.14).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Robert Hudson acquired 116 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($378.09).

GRI opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,504.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a GBX 4.37 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23,333.33%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

