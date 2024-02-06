Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $230.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

