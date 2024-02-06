Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.58.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
