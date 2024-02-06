Rollins’ (ROL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 1.1 %

Rollins Announces Dividend

ROL opened at $43.52 on Friday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.