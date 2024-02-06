Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE BALL opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

