Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $153.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.