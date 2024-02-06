Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $133.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.