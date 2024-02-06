Royal Bank of Canada Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $56.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,299. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

