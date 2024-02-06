Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $246.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $231.00 to $246.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.27.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $271.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.73. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.



