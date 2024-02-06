Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,235. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NOV by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.