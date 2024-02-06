RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

RPC has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

NYSE:RES opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.61. RPC has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

RPC ( NYSE:RES ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RPC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after buying an additional 866,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 866,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 708,058 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

