RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RXST

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RxSight

In other news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $351,388.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,952.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,305 shares of company stock valued at $22,131,683 in the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 52.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 123.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the first quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 86.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.