Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.41 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.