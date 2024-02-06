Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $1,723.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.38 or 0.05450889 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,638,221,208 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617,591,785 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.