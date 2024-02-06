Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 15.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $13,683,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 28.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,151,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274,104. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

