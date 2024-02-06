Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lowered by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,143 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. 3,224,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,154. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

