Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.59

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.59 and last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 106967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after buying an additional 707,740 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.