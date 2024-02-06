Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $125.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

