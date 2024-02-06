SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 135.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

