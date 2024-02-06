SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Natixis bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

