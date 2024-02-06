Secret Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $141.29 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00121515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00036585 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008205 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0028059 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

