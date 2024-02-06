Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.03.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

SES stock opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.