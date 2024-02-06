SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.08. SecureWorks shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1,650 shares traded.

SecureWorks Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $642.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 13,649 shares of company stock valued at $89,259 in the last ninety days. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Stories

