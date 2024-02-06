Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) vs. Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Head to Head Analysis

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Croda International alerts:

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Seiko Epson pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 4 0 0 2.00 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Croda International and Seiko Epson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Croda International and Seiko Epson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.58 billion 3.35 $803.12 million N/A N/A Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.61 $563.11 million $0.61 13.05

Croda International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seiko Epson.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 4.23% 7.53% 4.20%

Volatility and Risk

Croda International has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products. In addition, it provides fragrance and home care products. Further, the company offers biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery related products, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. Additionally, it engages in crop quality, yield, shelf life, and biostimulant chemistry process. Furthermore, the company provides seed enhancement related solutions. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Seiko Epson

(Get Free Report)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.