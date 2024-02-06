Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Lowered to $109.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

SIGI traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.