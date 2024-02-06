Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.81% of Sensient Technologies worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.77%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

