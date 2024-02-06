Sepio Capital LP Acquires 753 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 34,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

PYPL opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

