Sepio Capital LP Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NVR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR stock opened at $7,166.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,890.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,355.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,988.99 and a twelve month high of $7,423.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 467.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

