Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $630.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $603.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.