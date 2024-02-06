Sepio Capital LP Has $600,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

Airbnb stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.