Sepio Capital LP Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $385.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.38 and a 200-day moving average of $392.17. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

