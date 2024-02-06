Sepio Capital LP Purchases 290 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $302.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,040.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.