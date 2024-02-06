Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

